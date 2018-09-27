Ina Garten Shares An Important PSA About Cauliflower

Home cooks and trendy eaters have been obsessed with all things cauliflower — pizza crust, "rice," gnocchi — for some time now, and we've been waiting for Ina Garten, one of our favorite food authorities, to get in on the action. Yesterday, she posted a cauliflower-related video on her Instagram, and it features a tip that could help home cooks enjoy the food trend with a little more ease. In her video, she instructs her followers on the proper way to cut cauliflower so as not to make a huge mess
According to the post, Garten made the video in direct response to a fan question. "Someone wrote to us and asked, 'how do you cut cauliflower without getting it all over the kitchen,' and I thought Why does it get all over your kitchen?," Garten explains, laughing. "I realized if you cut straight through the top, it gets all over your kitchen." So, instead, the Barefoot Contessa suggests a different tactic.
In the video, Garten says you should start by turning the head of cauliflower upside down and then cut out the core. From there, you'll be able to easily pull the florets apart then use your knife to cut through the stems to create smaller, perfectly-shaped florets. It's a simple strategy, and the best part is, bits of this now ultra-cool vegetable don't go flying everywhere.
In the caption accompanying her instructional cauliflower-cutting video, the Food Network Star wrote, "once you’ve mastered the technique, you’ll be ready to make the Cook Like a Pro sneak peek recipe I’m posting next week!" This likely means that Garten is diving even deeper into the cauliflower trend by including at least one cauliflower recipe in her new cookbook Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro that's scheduled to be released next month.
