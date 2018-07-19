Ina Garten Just Shared A Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook

Ina Garten just teased her new cookbook Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro by sharing a recipe from it for the very first time. And, if you were disappointed to learn that Antoni Porowski — the resident food expert on Netflix's Queer Eye — wouldn't be including avocado in his upcoming cookbook, that does not mean there aren't new avocado recipes in your future.
Earlier today, the Barefoot Contessa posted a tweet that said, "My new book Cook Like A Pro doesn't come out until October, but I've been making the Tomato & Avocado Salad so much this summer I just had to share it with you early! Hope you love it as much as I do!" Accompanying the tweet, Garten included a photo of a vibrant salad in a large wooden bowl. While the colorful array of red and green would be a great addition to the dining table any time of year, this pro clearly knows there's no better time to get juicy and flavorful tomatoes than at the height of summer. Sharing the recipe with us now was a generous move.
My new book "Cook Like a Pro" doesn't come out until October, but I've been making the Tomato & Avocado Salad so much this summer I just had to share it with you early! Hope you love it as much as I do! #CookLikeaPro https://t.co/tcecj3bfU5 pic.twitter.com/AvK7AtWBrM— Ina Garten (@inagarten) July 19, 2018
In the tweet, the Food Network star included a link to the Cook Like A Pro Tomato & Avocado Salad recipe on her blog. If the name isn't enough to convince you that avocados are a star of this recipe, one look at the ingredient list will have you reassured. This salad calls for not one but two firm, ripe Hass avocados. After avo, Garten lists two pints of cherry or grape tomatoes. Other than that, the ingredients are simple so the avocado and tomatoes really sing. It might even be enough to get Porowski back on his avocado kick.
