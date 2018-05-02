The cauliflower obsession isn't over until Trader Joe's says it's over...Or, at least until the budget-friendly grocery chain stops reconceptualizing the veggie into fan-favorite products. Just when we thought its pre-made cauliflower pizza crust was the pinnacle of these genius creations, TJ's hit us with gnocchi. To understand the hype behind this latest cruciferous release, we picked up a $2.69 bag and tried it for ourselves. Check out our six takeaways below:
1. The Gnocchi Are Gluten & Dairy-Free
This cauliflower take on the classic potato-based pasta is made from a mixture of cassava flour, potato starch, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and of course, cauliflower.
2. You Can Zap Them In The Microwave In 6 Minutes
The product's packaging promises that you'll be ready to eat in six minutes flat. All you need to get it done is a microwave-safe bowl and a paper towel.
3. They Smell A Little Strange
A distinct and powerful cauliflower smell — best described as funky and plant-like — will waft out of the microwave. (Maybe skip microwaving your gnocchi at work.)
4. They Look & Taste Just Like Potato Gnocchi
Although there's a lingering cauliflower smell to these Italian dumplings, any trace of it in the flavor is nearly undetectable — and made even more so when slathered in marinara sauce. Post saucing, the cauliflower gnocchi tasted just like its classic potato cousin.
5. But, Microwaving Makes For A Gummy Texture
Although the flavor was was on point, the texture was a bit off: wet, sticky, and gummy in a gelatinous way that was only slightly masked with sauced.
6. So, You Should Probably Sauté, Instead
Although we went with the quicker microwave route, the package's cooking instructions detail two other recommended methods for cooking: pan sautéd or boiled. And based off our microwave finds and TJ's suggestion that it's the preferred preparation method, we'd guess that sautéing the little cauliflower pillows in an olive oil coated pan would make for a better overall texture.
