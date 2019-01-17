We Bought All The Cauliflower Products At Trader Joe's — & Ranked Them

In case you hadn't heard, cauliflower is kind of a big deal right now. Everyone from Ina Garten to Chrissy Teigen can't get enough of the trendy vegetable. Even Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski took a break from his beloved avocados to make a cauliflower dish on the show's most recent season. But, as much as we want to keep up with the latest food trends, we're not always up for putting in the work to make a dish worthy of Ina, Chrissy, or even Antoni, especially when it involves delicately slicing up messy florets and a food processor. That's where Trader Joe's comes in. Unsurprisingly, the always on-trend grocery chain carries a number of cauliflower products that involve little to no prep.
Recently we went to three different Trader Joe's locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn and snatched up all the cauliflower products we could find. Then, we put them to the test. We wanted to see which products tasted the best, which ones were easiest to prepare, and which ones might even impress the three food gurus listed above.
Ahead, we've ranked the nine items from our least favorite to the one we'll be adding to our weekly shopping lists, so you'll know exactly which cauliflower products are worth purchasing.