Who knew that cauliflower would explode as a major food trend? The veggie we scoffed at as kids, when it was forced upon us by our well-intentioned parents, has now become a hot and versatile dinnertime staple. From buffalo-fried cauliflower poppers to cauliflower pizza, steaks, and more— the variety of recipes is seriously impressive and unexpected (cauliflower brownies, anyone?).
Out of the many tasty options, our favourite go-to dish has to be cauliflower rice — it's fast, easy, and customisable. Check out the 10 best rice recipes from Pinterest below and don't resist — cauliflower is officially cool.
You won't miss real rice when you taste the spicy seasoning on this cauliflower.
5. Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
The zesty coriander and lime in this dish make a tasty compliment to any meal.
6. Mexican Cauliflower Rice
Add this to your burritos or tacos — it tastes like the real deal.
7. Buttery Cauliflower Rice Pilaf
Dill, edamame beans, and spring onions give major flavour to this creamy cauliflower base.
10. Cheesy Garlic Zucchini Rice
Any time cheese and garlic are involved, we're pretty sure the dish will wind up disappearing fast.
