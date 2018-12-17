Meghan Markle Clearly Didn't Send Her Sister Or Dad A Royal Christmas Card

Whatever possible family drama you’re dealing with this holiday season, you can rest easier knowing that American princess Meghan Markle is fielding some of her own.
For anyone keeping up with the royals, that should come as no surprise. Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister on her father’s side, can’t stop, won’t stop trash talking Prince Harry’s new wife. While Samantha has gone so far as to liken her sibling to Cruella de Vil, write a memoir initially titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, and conduct countless interviews slamming Meghan for not staying in touch with her family post-wedding, her most recent tirade against the royal is particularly unnecessary.
Advertisement
Apparently, Samantha has an issue with Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card, which, honestly, is because she probably wasn’t sent one.
Over the weekend, representatives for Kensington Palace (the very place that reportedly turned Samantha away when she attempted to see her sister uninvited) posted a Christmas card which featured a black and white image of Meghan and Harry on their wedding day, their backs facing the camera.
“Interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their backs turned… Is this towards the world or just the Ragland and Markle family? It’s a bit sad. Face the Christmas spirit.”
While Meghan has not responded to such (insane and baiting) criticism, Samantha continued:
“It’s incredibly rude to turn your back in a Christmas photo that is meant to share warmth and good wishes with the world...Those that criticize me for pointing out the truth, need to get that brown stuff off their noses. I hear the world’s smallest violin playing.”
Samantha and Meghan’s father Thomas Markle took a bit gentler approach to getting his royal daughter’s attention this year. And by “gentler,” I mean “he went on national television, again.”
“I’m not sure why it’s happening, and I’m waiting. I’m reaching out. I’ve been trying to reach out to her for several weeks,” said the man who once staged paparazzi photos in an effort to look like he was preparing for the Royal Wedding, which, ultimately, he did not attend. “Every day I try to text her. I just haven’t received any comment back … I just keep asking her to respond back to me, and I haven’t got any response back. I’ve sent a letter, as well.”
Guess Meghan is, once again, getting pettiness for Christmas.
Advertisement