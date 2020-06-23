Why The Star-Print Manicure Is The Perfect Summer Accessory

For most of us, Fourth of July weekend is going to look pretty different this year. In light of the current social distancing guidelines still in effect in many parts of the country, your packed beach volleyball tournament and big-group BBQ might be on hold a little while longer. But that shouldn't stop you from ringing in the summer holiday with a festive manicure — which serves as both an entertaining DIY activity and a guaranteed pick me up.
Whether you go for an unexpected jet-black base or a rainbow-bright variation to celebrate Pride Month, scroll through for the most popular star-print designs on Instagram. Both Independence Day-appropriate and minimalist chic, they'll have even the most nail art-averse reaching for a striping brush or stickers.