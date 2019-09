Kensington Palace Unveiled The Massive Christmas Tree At Meghan & Harry’s House

This Christmas will be Harry and Meghan’s first (and last) at Kensington Palace as a married couple, though Meghan celebrated Christmas with the royal family last year. In 2019, they are set to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before Meghan, who announced her pregnancy in October , gives birth around April. In the meantime, the royal family will be celebrating Christmas together at the Queen’s estate in Sandringham, according to People