Kensington Palace Unveiled The Massive Christmas Tree At Meghan & Harry’s House

Hear ye, hear ye — the royal family has unveiled their Christmas tree.
On Friday, the Historical Royal Palaces, a charity that helps maintain Kensington Palaces, posted a video to Twitter of the massive Christmas tree in front of Kensington Palace (where Kate Middleton, Prince William, and, for the time being, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry all live) being decorated. In the clip, decorators use cranes to ascend the 30-foot tree and attach baubles and lights to its branches, creating a sparkling display that puts the Kirakira+ app to shame.
This Christmas will be Harry and Meghan’s first (and last) at Kensington Palace as a married couple, though Meghan celebrated Christmas with the royal family last year. In 2019, they are set to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before Meghan, who announced her pregnancy in October, gives birth around April. In the meantime, the royal family will be celebrating Christmas together at the Queen’s estate in Sandringham, according to People.
Watch the 30ft Christmas tree being installed and decorated outside #KensingtonPalace ? This Christmas at Kensington, meet Victoria & Albert, try some festive crafts and discover how the Victorians shaped Christmas: https://t.co/O5aiuhJv7p ⭐ pic.twitter.com/ILCUR7j0Qv— Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) December 7, 2018
Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth lives, also has a pretty nice tree (er, multiple trees), in case you were wondering.
The Christmas Trees have arrived at Buckingham Palace!— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 4, 2018
More details about the royal festivities will surely arise as Christmas draws nearer. But, for now, we can all spend our down time by using the royal tree(s) as inspiration for our own, right?
