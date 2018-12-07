As an end of the week treat, Ariana Grande released the second part of the behind-the-scenes video for "Thank U, Next," as if to say, "What Grammy nominations?" Her biggest accomplishment might just be pulling off the most iconic pop culture moment of 2018, so naturally Kim Kardashian was front and center.
One of the many surprises in the "Thank U, Next" music video includes Kris Jenner playing Amy Poehler's role in Mean Girls as the over-eager mother. Jenner popped up in the audience and even danced a little in the aisle — and her daughter watched the whole thing while they were filming.
"Is that my mom?" Kardashian asks on FaceTime in a behind-the-scenes clip as Jenner dances away in the background.
"Did you just see me?" Jenner asks, taking the phone.
"It was so funny!"
"Say hi to Kim everybody!" Jenner then shows Kardashian to the entire audience on set, who cheers, and now we understand why this tweet was born:
"I just witnessed the best funniest thing OF ALL TIME OMG @ArianaGrande," Kim tweeted last month. It was this tweet that had people speculating that there would be a Kardashian Kameo in "Thank U, Next," and it's clear they picked the right family member.
Kardashian spoke to Refinery29 about that moment, saying "She was definitely meant for that role. I was actually on FaceTime with Scooter Braun [Grande's manager] when they were shooting that scene. So I was watching it in real time, and I was literally crying. I was like, crying watching her."
Jenner's appearance might just be people's favorite moment from the video, especially since the mom herself can't get enough.
"I’m in a huge meeting and my mom just said 'thank you,next' to everyone," Kardashian tweeted earlier this week. "She’s really milking this guys."
This just proves that she was a perfect fit for the role, but in case you don't believe just how much fun it was on set, watch the second behind-the-scenes video below:
