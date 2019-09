Ahead we're outlining our hit-list of 20 buys from across the web that shop like a stylish steal and gift like a luxe home good . Whether you're shopping for a coworker, in-law, S.O., friend, or family member, the unique items ahead are equipped to delight both your giftees and your bank accounts. Keep your most dangerous bargain-hunting game alive by scrolling on into a land of discounted neon, "killin' it," signs, Himalayan salt lamps, beaded pillows, faux fur throws, quartz cheese boards, and much more.