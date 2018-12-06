Story from News

What Ivanka Did This Week: G20 & Go Redskins

What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.

Natalie Gontcharova
Squiggly Line
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Friday, November 30
• Ivanka attended the G20 summit in Argentina.
• Ivanka wore a shiny, white pantsuit designed by Gabriela Hearst, an outspoken Trump critic who has refused to dress Melania Trump, for a gala in Argentina.
• News hits that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.'s role in attempting to build a Trump Tower skyscraper in Moscow.
Advertisement
Saturday, December 1
• Ivanka visited Mexico to celebrate the inauguration of president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Monday, December 3
• Ivanka outed herself as a fan of the Washington Redskins, who still haven't changed their name to something non-offensive, by retweeting a reporter's game commentary.
• Ivanka joined the Secretaries of Education, Labor, and Commerce in the signing of an agreement with the Swiss government to promote collaboration in workforce development.
• The conservative Washington Examiner published a story praising Ivanka for her work to combat human trafficking.
Tuesday, December 4
• Ivanka has landed a spot on Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list for the second year in a row, which proves the power of her carefully curated brand.
Wednesday, December 5
• Ivanka attended the funeral of George H.W. Bush (and awkwardly sat next to Chelsea Clinton). In the video below, you can see the interaction between the two, who reportedly used to be friends. In March, Clinton made it clear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that those days are over. "I have not spoken to her in a long time," Clinton said. "It’s clear, though, that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump and this White House." It looks like Ivanka's doing all the talking here.
• An increasing number of parents are naming their baby girls "Ivanka" and "Melania," according to Social Security Administration records. "Ivanka is a much more distinctive and much less intrinsically likable name [than Melania]: That 'ank' syllable is not very attractive," Pamela Redmond Satran, author and cofounder of Nameberry.com, told Refinery29. "Figuratively, at this point there's still only one Ivanka — just like there's only one Kanye, one Barack, one Madonna — no matter how many other people get the name."
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series