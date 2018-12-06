What Ivanka Did This Week: G20 & Go Redskins

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations President López Obrador and First Lady Ms. Gutiérrez Müller. It was an honor to join you today to celebrate your inauguration and reaffirm the deep and enduring relations between our two countries ?? ?? ....... Felicitaciones Presidente López Obrador y Primera Dama Gutiérrez Müller. Fue un honor celebrar su inauguración y reafirmar la relación sólida y duradera entre nuestros dos países ?? ??