What Ivanka Did This Week: G20 & Go Redskins
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Important that the #G20Argentina countries recognized and committed to our top pro-growth, people first policies, including in the Communiqué a strong commitment to workforce development and the economic empowerment of women.https://t.co/cFEJdARkpt pic.twitter.com/MBD1GfOIXD— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 2, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations President López Obrador and First Lady Ms. Gutiérrez Müller. It was an honor to join you today to celebrate your inauguration and reaffirm the deep and enduring relations between our two countries ?? ?? ....... Felicitaciones Presidente López Obrador y Primera Dama Gutiérrez Müller. Fue un honor celebrar su inauguración y reafirmar la relación sólida y duradera entre nuestros dos países ?? ??
Adrian Peterson with a 90-yard TD run, handoff by Mark Sanchez pic.twitter.com/Y1DPu5H3am— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Today I joined Secretaries DeVos, Ross and Acosta and Swiss Federal Councillor for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, which will build on our Admin’s workforce development strategy and encourage Swiss companies with US operations to invest in America’s workers! Thank you to the 20+ Swiss companies that signed our #PledgeToAmericasWorkers and together created NEW opportunities for 40,000+ Americans! ?? ??