What Ivanka Did This Week: G20 & Go Redskins

• Ivanka attended the funeral of George H.W. Bush (and awkwardly sat next to Chelsea Clinton). In the video below, you can see the interaction between the two, who reportedly used to be friends. In March, Clinton made it clear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that those days are over. "I have not spoken to her in a long time," Clinton said. "It’s clear, though, that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump and this White House." It looks like Ivanka's doing all the talking here.