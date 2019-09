That Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumor Was A Cruel Internet Hoax

Cheating rumors are unfortunately pretty common in Hollywood, but the situation that went down between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner is a totally different kind of scandal. Earlier this week, the rapper refuted rumors that he was cheating on Jenner after a photo surfaced that appeared to show him getting cozy with a woman who was not his baby mama. In an Instagram comment, he shut down the speculation, denying he was ever on a balcony with another woman.