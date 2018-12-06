That Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumor Was A Cruel Internet Hoax

Cheating rumors are unfortunately pretty common in Hollywood, but the situation that went down between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner is a totally different kind of scandal. Earlier this week, the rapper refuted rumors that he was cheating on Jenner after a photo surfaced that appeared to show him getting cozy with a woman who was not his baby mama. In an Instagram comment, he shut down the speculation, denying he was ever on a balcony with another woman.
"Shit cap ass fuckkkk TMZ ain't post this shit. Trolls working hard today," he said, captured by CommentsByCelebs. "I don't be on balcony wit no thots. That shit lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!!!"
And he was right. On Wednesday, YouTuber and Scott look-alike ChristianAdamG copped to having faked the whole thing, inspired by YouTube channel Yes Theory, who last month used a Justin Bieber look-alike to fake a now-viral photo of "Bieber" eating a burrito sideways.
According to the video description, the creator didn't intend to actually cause drama between the couple.
"(DISCLAIMER: this video was NOT made to intentionally hurt Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner or any of the entire Kardashian family in ANY way shape or form)" he wrote. "Travis Scott is NOT actually a cheater....... so now that's out of the way... Gotcha' internet!"
However, the rest of the Kardashian family didn't see this as something so innocent.
"I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together," Kim Kardashian wrote on Twitter after the prank caused headlines. "This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!"
I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong! pic.twitter.com/KtodBpmiHR— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2018
Sister Khloé, who has dealt with a cheating scandal of her own, echoed her sentiments, replying, "People are absolutely disgusting! The mind games this would do to somebody… That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth."
People are absolutely disgusting! The mind games this would do to somebody… That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 6, 2018
As for Jenner, who was hit hardest by the prank, she called out the creator in a now-deleted Instagram story, saying "Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you're messing with real people, real relationships, real family. I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."
But what did fans think? Many people loved the video, or were at least fascinated with how easy it was to fool the entire world, but others agreed that this prank was anything but harmless.
"I mean, the Bieber eating a burrito thing was a bit of fun, not harming anyone," one commenter wrote. "Potentially ruining a relationship? Bit too far."
"And this is why sis was hiding her pregnancy, cuz y’all are weird asf man," another wrote.
