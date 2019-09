The Golden Globes Film Nominations Are Dominated By People Of Color

Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have voted, and the Golden Globe nominations are officially here to honor the best of the best in this year’s movies and television series. While many of you are ready to scan the nominee list to see if your favorites could win big on January 6, it’s also worth taking a step back to see what this year’s nominees say about the kind of stories that are being honored. Look at this year’s Best Motion Picture, Drama category, and you’ll see that we’re in unprecedented territory. Four out of the five movies in this category — arguably the most important category — tell stories of people of color.