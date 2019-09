The Most Shocking Celebrity Comebacks Of 2018

To say that these stars are being given a second chance isn’t quite accurate. The rate at which Hollywood’s biggest names can cycle in and out of the headlines is whiplash-inducing, to say the least. It’s less “second chance” than it is “space to reinvent.” Take Nicki Minaj or Eminem, for instance, both of whom released new albums in 2018, to much acclaim. They haven’t necessarily been out of the spotlight, but their look and sound this past year has been decidedly louder, bolder, and a little bit more mature (though, to be fair, both have had their fair share of headline-making feuds, so we don’t mean grown-up and boring just yet). Or Sandra Oh and Lady Gaga , both of whom have shape-shifted out of the roles that have made them famous to newer, more nuanced versions of themselves.