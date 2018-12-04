Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are going through that phase of a breakup where their friends are saying some harsh things about their respective exes — only, for this couple, the "friends" are fans, and the harshness is dialed up to level 10. Monday, Davidson posted a message on his Instagram directed at Grande's fans, reminding the Arianators that he's just a guy who is going through a breakup.
"I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference," he wrote.
Grande voiced her support Tuesday on her Instagram story, sharing Davidson's post with her own note.
"I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans please be gentler with others," Grande wrote. "I really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet."
She added, "Please let whatever point u are trying to make go."
Grande and Davidson had a whirlwind, thrilling relationship, one that repeatedly made headlines. Davidson later appeared on Grande's album Sweetener on the song "Pete Davidson." Weeks after the split, a Grande released "Thank U, Next," a song dedicated to her exes. ("I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex," she sings in the chorus.) The song has garnered almost double the attention of the original relationship, pulling in superstars like Travis Scott, Mark Hamill, and Jennifer Garner. It was Grande's first #1 single, and it will likely boost her chances at the Grammys next year. All the while, Grande has preached forgiveness and love, encouraging fans to move upward and onward. What, like it's hard?
