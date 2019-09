Grande and Davidson had a whirlwind, thrilling relationship, one that repeatedly made headlines. Davidson later appeared on Grande's album Sweetener on the song "Pete Davidson." Weeks after the split, a Grande released "Thank U, Next ," a song dedicated to her exes. ("I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex," she sings in the chorus.) The song has g arnered almost double the attention of the original relationship , pulling in superstars like Travis Scott, Mark Hamill, and Jennifer Garner. It was Grande's first #1 single, and it will likely boost her chances at the Grammys next year. All the while, Grande has preached forgiveness and love, encouraging fans to move upward and onward. What, like it's hard?