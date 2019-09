Meet The Rizzuto Family, The Subject Of Netflix's Bad Blood

Declan Gardiner is a fictional character played by Kim Coates ( Sons of Anarchy Godless ) who serves as Vito Rizzuto's right-hand man and most loyal ally. In the series, Rizzuto tasks Gardiner with overseeing the Mafia's inner and outer workings, trusting him to keep the family and business in check during troublesome and tumultuous times.Some people believe Gardiner might be loosely based on Raynald Desjardins , who was long heralded as one of the most influential figures in the Montreal Mafia, despite not being a Rizzuto or of Italian heritage.Coates, who has experience portraying a drug- and weapons-smuggling criminal as Tig Trager in Sons, described his character as dependable and scrappy during an interview with Canadian entertainment site, The Televixen "Declan had no family, came from nowhere," Coates said. "He was a street thug, and Vito saw very early on something that was beyond brawn and muscle — the 'smarts.' Like Robert Duvall in The Godfather, Declan's not Italian; he's Irish. But [the Rizzutos] bring him in, and it's the first time he's had a family in his life. Declan would cut his own head off to save Vito, Nico, and even Nico Jr., who Declan has barbs with."