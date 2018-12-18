The Best Gym & Boutique Fitness Class Deals To Score Before 2019

The period between the holidays and the New Year might as well be the "Black Friday" of gym deals. To many, this is the time to make a new health-related goal or resolution — thanks to diet culture — and as a result, lots of gyms offer discounts or other promotions because they know tons of people are looking to throw their money at new memberships.
Of course, there are tons of valid reasons why you might be looking to join a gym besides fulfilling a resolution you made. Maybe you've been wanting to work with a personal trainer to learn how to lift weights? Or perhaps you really want to try a new workout class, but don't want to spend your money on a pricey boutique class. No shade if you just want a gym so you can regularly access a shower and sauna, too. Whatever your long-term fitness goals are, you're not a sucker for wanting to join a gym this time of year.
To help make the process of finding a gym that fits your lifestyle and budget a bit more streamlined, we've found the best gym deals that are going on right now. Keep checking back, because we'll update this as sales get announced.