Why You Are Probably NOT Going To Gain Weight This Thanksgiving

So now that we can all agree that holiday weight gain is bullshit, can we please stop talking about it? We’re not even sure it’s worth owning a scale . When it comes to eating, it’s about finding a balance that works for you. Food is fuel for your body, and the more nutrient-dense stuff you eat, the more vibrant and healthy you’ll feel. But there’s absolutely nothing wrong with indulging — especially during celebratory times like the holidays. The problem is, too many of us take an all-or-nothing approach: We either restrict ourselves or we “give in” and gorge on eggnog and stuffing until we feel sick. And even if we aren’t actually packing on pounds, weeks in a row of eating like crap is going to leave us feeling pretty bleh.For a more mindful method, we spoke with dietitian Evelyn Tribole , MS, RD, co-author of the seminal Intuitive Eating book series. To start, she says, make sure you’re taking care of your basic needs: Get enough sleep, manage your stress, and fit in some exercise, which will help stabilize your mood. Then, she suggests, try to connect with the food you’re eating: “Ask yourself: Does this taste good? Am I actually enjoying it?” Christmas cookies, Tribole notes, often look beautiful, but when you bite into them, they’re dry and flavorless. But if something’s delicious, enjoy! “It’s time to get rid of the ‘naughty or nice’ mentality — you don’t need to apologize for anything you choose to eat,” Tribole says.Parties and other group gatherings pose their own challenges. For one thing, “it’s easy to get distracted talking to someone and absentmindedly eat,” says Tribole. Dr. Mann’s research has revealed that people will mindlessly graze the longer they sit at the table — or if the food is placed right in front of them. “When there’s good-looking food around us, we tend to reach for it even if we’re not hungry or are already uncomfortably full,” she notes.Then there’s what Tribole calls the “food pushers” — those family members who notice if you don’t take a slice of grandma’s pie or a scoop of Aunt Sue’s green bean casserole, and more or less insist that you do. “You have to respect your own boundaries; it’s not your responsibility to make someone happy,” Tribole says. “You can show that you appreciate the effort someone put into a dish but still say ‘no thank you.’”Of course, sometimes you really, really want something, but you’re completely stuffed. “It’s totally normal to feel sad or disappointed that you can’t have a favorite food,” Tribole says. She suggests you wrap up leftovers to savor later; if there aren’t any, remember that this isn’t the last time you can ever have this particular dish. “The bottom line," Tribole adds, "whether it’s the holidays or any other time of the year, is staying in touch with your body and honoring how you feel in the here and now.”