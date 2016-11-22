Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Christine Richmond
Diet & Nutrition
Why You Are Probably NOT Going To Gain Weight This Thanksgiving
Christine Richmond
Nov 22, 2016
Fitness
5 Exercises A Personal Trainer Wishes You Would Skip
Christine Richmond
Jul 8, 2016
Health
5 Things You Need To Know About Drinking & Pregnancy
Christine Richmond
Dec 29, 2015
Diet & Nutrition
Save Money This Week: Make These Quick & Healthy Meals At Home
You've heard it a million times: One of the best ways to eat healthier is to cook for yourself so you know what's going into your meals. But, all that
by
Christine Richmond
Diet & Nutrition
7 Superfood Recipes To Make This Week
If you'd like to cook with superfoods but have no clue what to do with, say, hemp seeds or amaranth, Cassie Johnston is here to help. The food writer has
by
Christine Richmond
Diet & Nutrition
5 New Health Rules To Live By In 2015
Advice about health changes all the time. Get eight hours of sleep. No, make that 7.5. Steer clear of saturated fat. Scratch that — butter and coconut
by
Christine Richmond
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted