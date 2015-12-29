5 Things You Need To Know About Drinking & Pregnancy

All summer, rumors swirled that Beyoncé was pregnant again — until she posted an Instagram of herself sipping bubbly in September. “Drinking alcohol is obviously a big no-no when you’re pregnant, and with a glass of champagne in hand, Bey’s making it clear that she’s definitely not with child,” reported Hollywood Life.
And that’s that, right? Pregnancy means not one single drop of booze. Our collective American attitude seems to be — she’s holding a glass of champagne, so of course she can’t be pregnant. If she were, she wouldn’t touch the stuff!
The numbers, meanwhile, paint a different picture. According to data from the CDC, one in 10 pregnant women reported “alcohol use,” defined as at least one drink in the past 30 days. We’ve long known that heavy drinking during pregnancy is linked to fetal alcohol syndrome. But light drinking — one small glass at a New Year’s party, for example — is being embraced by a growing number of pregnant women and their doctors. Click through to find out what we do and don’t know about drinking and pregnancy.
