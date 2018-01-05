8 Relationship Resolutions You Should Consider This Year

At a certain point in any relationship, you get comfortable. You might learn what makes your partner tick, care less about what you wear on dates, and settle into habits. While this sense of security and ease can be a good thing for your relationship, sometimes it's a good idea to refresh and work on your relationship, and the start of the new year is the perfect time to do that.
Ahead, we asked relationship experts to suggest resolutions for couples going into the new year. If you and your partner already failed at setting some ambitious New Year's resolutions, that's understandable. But there's still time to set some meaningful intentions that will help guide you both through 2018 and on.