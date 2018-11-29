Dragging Pete Davidson Isn't A Good Look For Ariana Grande Stans

Pete Davidson may no longer be engaged to Ariana Grande, but that doesn't mean the world didn't go nuts when he posted one of his first Instagrams since announcing he was leaving the platform back in July. The Saturday Night Live comedian posted a series of photos from his time filming Big Time Adolescence to announce that the movie will be premiering at Sundance.
"see you at sundance muthfuckas," he captioned the snaps, which include stills from the film as well as behind-the-scenes shots.
Naturally, the comments were filled with Grande fans and other pop culture lovers who couldn't resist saying "Thank U, Next" to the actor, referencing Grande's song that calls out their engagement by name. However, one fan went too far, and Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, got involved.
"Ur cancelled tysm for breaking [up] with Ariana bc she's doing much better BYE," the commenter wrote, as noticed by BuzzFeed.
"Stop the bullshit," Braun fired back. "It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well."
It isn't Davidson's first brief return to the platform. He also came back in September to promote Saturday Night Live's return to TV. Predictably, though, that post has since been removed, and he certainly hasn't said anything on the platform after the couple's break-up. Don't worry, though, Davidson said everything we needed to hear on SNL.
