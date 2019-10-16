Who's Who On The Risqué New Netflix Show Baby?

Baby, whose second season premieres October 18, is the latest of Netflix's shows set among the upper-crust of a European country. In the soapy drama Elite, the social scene at a Spanish private school is upended after three scholarship students (aka "outsiders") enroll. Quicksand, a thriller set among a Swedish's super-rich, is absolutely shocking.
Which brings us to Baby, a show that follows two two privileged Roman teenagers who dip their toes into sex work and the Roman underground.
Like Quicksand and Elite, Baby is an ensemble drama. Though Chiara (Benedetta Porcaroli) and Ludovica (Alice Pagani) are the show's main characters, Baby also features storylines about their parents and classmates, who grapple with the typical problems of a teen show (and life): Sexuality! Stalled marriages! Jealousy!
Before you dive in, get to know the characters in Baby, as well as the Italian actors who play them.