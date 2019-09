For the past nine months, 18-year-old Maja has sat in jail and gone over the events of the day that changed her life forever. The best-selling book Quicksand by Malin Persson Giolito opens with a scene from that devastating day: Maja lies on the floor of a bloody classroom, the only uninjured student in a shooting that took the lives of her boyfriend and best friend. In the aftermath, Maja is charged with murder, thrusting her into a place of national scrutiny. Is Maja an innocent scapegoat, or is she a cold-blooded murderer? That's the question that propels Quicksand forward.