Netflix’s New Show About Sex Trafficking Is Based On A True Story & Extremely Controversial

Netflix's newest series looks just as addicting and binge-worthy as we've come to expect from the streaming service, but that's exactly why the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) has called for it to be pulled ahead of its November 30 premiere. Baby, inspired by the Baby Squillo teen prostitution scandal that came to light in 2013 in which 14 and 15-year-olds were said to have sold sex in order to buy designer clothes, tells the story of a group of Roman teenagers who grapple with "forbidden love, family pressures, and shared secrets," according to Netflix's official bio. But NCOSE claims it's glamorizing the sex trafficking industry.