Netflix’s New Show About Sex Trafficking Is Based On A True Story & Extremely Controversial

Netflix's newest series looks just as addicting and binge-worthy as we've come to expect from the streaming service, but that's exactly why the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) has called for it to be pulled ahead of its November 30 premiere. Baby, inspired by the Baby Squillo teen prostitution scandal that came to light in 2013 in which 14 and 15-year-olds were said to have sold sex in order to buy designer clothes, tells the story of a group of Roman teenagers who grapple with "forbidden love, family pressures, and shared secrets," according to Netflix's official bio. But NCOSE claims it's glamorizing the sex trafficking industry.
"Netflix recently fired Kevin Spacey…" NCOSE Vice President Lisa Thompson said in a letter to Netflix, referring to the disgraced former House Of Cards star. "To turn around and produce a show that glorifies the sex trafficking of minors and dub it ‘edgy entertainment’ is the height of hypocrisy. There are no ‘baby prostitutes’ – only sexually abused, exploited and raped children."
This calls to mind similar accusations against MTV's short-lived adaptation of Skins. Baby definitely seems reminiscent of the cult British TV show, which, when adapted for an American audience, was accused of being child pornography. However, we don't know much more about Baby than the brief look we've been given in a teaser, which doesn't appear to have any references to the controversial material NCOSE is worried about.
Netflix did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment on the accusations.
Watch the first teaser for Baby below:
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
