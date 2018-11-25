Kiss Cam? Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Don't Mind If They Do

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have quietly gotten married, but they’re taking their displays of affection straight to the public. The couple enjoyed a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game at the Scotiabank Arena, where they melted the ice rink with a fiery kiss cam moment and matchy-matchy love gear. That’s right, Baldwin and Bieber are in the throes of the newlywed life and they want everyone to know about it.
The couple is currently hanging in Bieber’s native Canada for Baldwin’s 22nd birthday and the holidays. During the game, this kiss cam landed on them in their box seats, and Bieber was the first to notice. He immediately leaned over to Baldwin and planted one her, and kept going, and going, and going, until, well, they decided to swim upward for air. Baldwin and Bieber even wore custom Maple Leafs matching jerseys that read Mr. and Mrs. Bieber on the back, because of course they did. Baldwin topped it all off with actual Bieber bling: a sparkling diamond necklace that spells out her husband’s name. After making it Instagram official, it’s her name now, too.
Elle also reports that during the game, Selena Gomez jams could be heard playing in the arena. This is only slightly awkward, as Gomez is Bieber’s ex-girlfriend. Still, by the looks of it, Baldwin and Biebs were enjoying the game way too much to notice. We’re all so thankful for our exes — and our new partners.
Presentinho! Hailey Baldwin via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/RiMx7VCxuN— Portal Baldwin BR (@portalbaldwin) November 24, 2018
