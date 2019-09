Kiss Cam? Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Don't Mind If They Do

The couple is currently hanging in Bieber’s native Canada for Baldwin’s 22nd birthday and the holidays. During the game, this kiss cam landed on them in their box seats, and Bieber was the first to notice. He immediately leaned over to Baldwin and planted one her, and kept going, and going, and going, until, well, they decided to swim upward for air. Baldwin and Bieber even wore custom Maple Leafs matching jerseys that read Mr. and Mrs. Bieber on the back, because of course they did. Baldwin topped it all off with actual Bieber bling: a sparkling diamond necklace that spells out her husband’s name. After making it Instagram official, it’s her name now, too.