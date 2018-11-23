From Kylie Jenner To Ariana Grande, Here's What Celebs Are Up To On Black Friday

Celebrities, they're sort of like us. They have Thanksgiving dinner and pie with friends and family and they join in on the Black Friday shopping fun that follows. Or they put their products on sale for Black Friday, which not a lot of us are doing.
We scoured the internet to see how some of our favorite celebrities were spending their holiday weekend and between Chrissy Teigen enjoying extended family time, Jonathan Van Ness releasing his inner figure skater, and Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray finally buying that coat she's been wanting, we feel like we are in good company.