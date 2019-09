Nick is on his way to being the second of the four brothers (never forget the Bonus Jonas) to get married, as he and Priyanka Chopra got engaged in August and are reportedly tying the knot next month . The wedding planning is in full swing for them; the pair reportedly got their marriage licens e at the Beverly Hills Courthouse at the beginning of the month. They’ve also chosen a location fit for royalty, the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.