Nick and Joe Jonas are both engaged — and on their way to becoming groomzillas.
Kevin Jonas, who married his wife Danielle in 2009, says his brothers now understand the stress of planning for the big day. “I totally became a groomzilla, but they totally get it now. They understand the excitement and the level of stress and all the stuff I was dealing with,” the oldest Jonas brother told Access Online.
Nick is on his way to being the second of the four brothers (never forget the Bonus Jonas) to get married, as he and Priyanka Chopra got engaged in August and are reportedly tying the knot next month. The wedding planning is in full swing for them; the pair reportedly got their marriage license at the Beverly Hills Courthouse at the beginning of the month. They’ve also chosen a location fit for royalty, the Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.
Joe Jonas, meanwhile, is engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The two announced their engagement in October of last year. While they have yet to announce a wedding date, it seems only a matter of time.
The two couples already seem like a happy family. Chopra and Turner had a blast during Chopra’s bachelorette weekend, dubbing themselves “The J sisters.” The four have been spotted hanging out together at everything from sporting events to engagement parties. While planning can be stressful for everyone, it seems the young couples will be just fine with Kevin's guidance.
"There's a lot of great, family fun events on the horizon,” he promised.
