Nick Jonas's Brother Trolled The Hell Out Of Him At The AMAs

On the red carpet for the American Music Awards Sunday night, Nick Jonas was asked a very probing question.
"I've been told that we have a fan question," E! host Jason Kennedy told Jonas by way of introduction. "Let's go to this camera right here. Fan question for Nick Jonas."
Kennedy then played a video of Jonas's niece, Alena, who asked, "Hi Uncle Nick, who are you dating?"
"That just made my whole year!" Jonas, 25, responded. "Hi Alena if you're watching, I love you, and I miss you very much."
He then semi-answered the question: "I'm just enjoying my life tonight," he said cryptically. "I'll answer in private." (But what did he say in private?)
Advertisement
Kennedy revealed that Kevin Jonas, the eldest Jonas brother, sent the video to E!, that is some next-level family trolling.
Jonas doesn't seem too irked by it, though. Monday morning, he tweeted a video of the interaction, calling it his favorite moment of the night.
"My brother @kevinjonas and my sister in law @daniellejonas planned this all and then took this video of the live TV feed... this may be my favorite red carpet moment ever. I love my sweet sweet niece Alena! The #amas were one to be remembered this year for so many reasons," Jonas wrote.
My brother @kevinjonas and my sister in law @daniellejonas planned this all and then took this video of the live TV feed... this may be my favorite red carpet moment ever. I love my sweet sweet niece Alena! The #amas were one to be remembered this year for so many reasons. pic.twitter.com/oZFDwNmVS7— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 20, 2017
At the show, Jonas, who is the youngest of the three former boy band members, performed his song "Find You." The song is a Cinderella-esque tale of someone searching for a one-time lover. This has led to speculation, of course, as to who the song's about. Alas, Jonas told Ellen Degeneres on The Ellen Degeneres Show that the song isn't necessarily about finding love — it's also about finding yourself.
"It's actually just as much about finding who I am, and being okay with myself first as it is about finding somebody [else]," he said. Degeneres didn't believe him. Neither do we.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement