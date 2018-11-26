For All The Moms Out There Doing It All, This New Podcast Is Tailor-Made For You

Oz: No one told me about some of the more challenging bits, but I'm kind of grateful that they didn't. Because you get to just experience it your way...you have to be willing to accept how difficult it is, see your own limits, and then go past them. But it's hard, it's really hard! It's overwhelming, you're sleep-deprived, you're so hormonal, you're isolated in many ways. Someone relies on you for life, literally. And in that moment, it can also feel interminable. Everyone's always like ‘Oh, it goes so fast, and it's so precious,’ and in that first month, you’re just like, ‘When is this gonna end? When am I gonna feel like a human again?’ But nobody can do that for you, and that that makes it a very personal experience. But because of that, it's okay people didn't tell me about it.