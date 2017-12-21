3. Let Fridge Storage Be Your Guide

Your fridge is bound to be overflowing on the morning of your dinner or party. Hall suggests that when you start planning out your cooking for the day, try to prep and cook the things that take up the most fridge space first. Making a turkey or ham? Get that meat in the oven, stat. Have an abundance of veggies for stuffing or sides? Get them going early so you can actually see what's going on in your fridge. That way, when you open it, several ingredients won't fly out at once causing you to want to give up and order takeout every time you need an egg or a stick of butter.