It's a good thing that The Chew co-host Daphne Oz has plenty of willing babysitters — People reports that she announced her third pregnancy on Instagram today. While we're not sure whether superstar chef Mario Batali would be able to step away from the kitchen to watch Oz's growing brood, we're sure that Carla Hall would be more than willing to step up.
"Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter," Oz wrote on Instagram. In the photo, she's wearing a flowing maxi-dress and showing off a bit of her growing bump. The real draw, however, is the sheer amount of love between she and her husband John Jovanovic. They're sharing a kiss that looks like it came straight out of a movie (the formalwear certainly doesn't hurt).
Advertisement
“Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!!” Oz continued, mentioning her other two kids, 3-year-old daughter Philomena Bijou and 17-month-old son Jovan Jr.
Even without the Instagram announcement, it seems that fans of The Chew already knew something was going on. On today's episode, she rebuffed a glass of sangria, saying that she was "on a cleanse." Right, right. When her co-hosts pressed her for more information on the cleanse, she added, "Essentially I'm pregnant," before finishing, "but really, I'm pregnant."
Drum roll, please...@DaphneOz is PREGNANT! Check out her beautiful and touching announcement! We love ya, Daph!! pic.twitter.com/ICininnJCj— The Chew (@thechew) June 6, 2017
Of course, her co-hosts and the in-studio audience erupted in a wave of cheers and applause at the news. Perhaps her Instagram announcement was just one more way of making the news official. It's 2017, after all. If it doesn't get posted to social media, did it even happen?
"I feel like America knew — I feel like y'all knew!" Oz said after the applause died down, a huge smile on her face. "We are so excited."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement