Think Birth Control Isn't A Health Necessity? Read These Tweets

To be incredibly clear: Having access to a range of contraceptives is a right, and birth control is necessary for women's health for myriad reasons besides preventing pregnancy. Just to name a few, birth control helps regulate periods, reduces debilitating menstrual cramps, and even protects against uterine cancer. This all might sound obvious, but with the current administration's many efforts to dismantle women's reproductive rights, it bears repeating.
According to a new survey of about 1,000 people ages 18 and over from Power To Decide, 81% of people support policies that make it easier for people to get the full range of birth control methods — yet more than 19 million women live in places where they don't have access to a clinic that offers this, Ginny Ehrlich, CEO of Power to Decide said in a statement shared with Refinery29. "We need to continue to advocate so that all women can get the care they deserve," she said in the statement.
Today on Twitter, you might find people sharing why they appreciate their birth control using the hashtag, #ThxBirthControl. "On Thanks Birth Control Day, we give thanks for the many opportunities birth control has and continues to make possible in women’s lives," Ehrlich said.
Read on to learn about all the very diverse reasons why people need birth control, and don't forget to share your own "thank you" on Twitter today.