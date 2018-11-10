10 Holiday Deals You Don't Want To Miss In Target's Black Friday Pre-Sale

Black Friday doesn’t just fall on the Friday after Thanksgiving anymore. Because life is short and your post-Halloween apartment needs something (preferably festive) to fill it up for the next few months, you may be interested to learn that Target is offering a truly great pre-Black Friday home decor sale this weekend only. On Saturday and Sunday, you can score 25% off popular Target brands such as Project 62, Hearth & Hand, and Room Essentials – all, of course, from the comfort of your home.
And, because the sale falls right at the official (in my books) beginning of the holiday season, it seems only right to use the sale to stock up on festive AF items. So, let’s take a look at the very best holiday offerings, shall we?