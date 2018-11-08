Backstage at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, models are curled, oiled, and tszujed by the top industry pros. And while in years past the hairstyle has been all about long, flowing waves, recently VS has embraced natural and curly hair types on the catwalk. This year there will be several models walking with their unique texture on display, but what we really wanted to know: What products do these curly girls use when there's no professional nearby.
After talking to three Angels, it turns out their off-duty hair routines are just as fascinating as — and more complex than — the hair styling on set. It's no secret that natural hair is delicate and requires special time and care (some Refinery29 editors fork up lots of cash and hours keeping their curls in tact), and this year's class of curly VS models can relate. Before the Angels grace the legendary stage, we got the complete breakdown of everything they to do their curls when the lights and cameras go off. Check out their natural hair routines ahead.
