A Curly Girl's Guide To Hair Oils

When it comes to replicating your sebum to get all-natural shine, Stevens' go-to is jojoba. "I absolutely love jojoba oil," says Sugar. "I use it to seal in the moisture in my hair, to add shine, and to reduce frizz. Also, jojoba oil doesn't clog the pores on my scalp because it is similar to sebum, the scalp's natural oil."Stevens is a fan of the LOC method (liquid-oil-cream), and says jojoba is the best oil for this popular hair method. "I spray my hair with a water conditioner mixture. Then I apply a few drops of jojoba oil to either side of my hair, and seal everything by applying a small amount of gel or cream," she says.The best way to use this sealing oil, adds Sugar, is to apply it to freshly washed and conditioned hair. "I apply it to soaking wet hair or on top of a leave-in conditioner. This is how I seal in the moisture," she says. "I tend to focus more of the oil on the ends of my hair because they are the oldest and more prone to breakage and split ends. I also pair jojoba oil with my gel when I do a wash-and-go. The jojoba oil adds shine and it reduces the crunch. When I take out my two strand twists (for twist outs), I use jojoba oil to reduce the frizz and to add shine."For those with thinner curls, Stevens says jojoba is your best option. "If you have thin hair that is easily weighed down, try to stay away from heavier oils like coconut and olive oil when you are styling your hair," she says. "Try jojoba oil or grapeseed oil instead."100% Pure Jojoba Oil, $13, available at Walgreens