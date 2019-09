1983, contrary to what you might think, takes place in 2003, twenty years after a vicious bombing in Poland. As a young law student begins investigating the attack, he uncovers a vast government conspiracy. There shall be cork board theories! There shall be big reveals! There shall be murderous glares across crowded rooms! 1983 is Netflix's stab at the spy thriller, and it's fitting into the genre nicely. The show resembles FX's The Americans in look and the BBC-turned-Netflix series Bodyguard in essence — no one is to be trusted in this show, especially not the government.