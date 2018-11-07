Shop The Reebok Sneakers Matthew Adams Dolan Put On The Runway

In September, Matthew Adams Dolan explored what Americana meant to him during his spring 2019 runway show, presenting '90s activewear, neons, and major tailored silhouettes (including huge pockets!). Each of his models wore either pointy-toe or Reebok Sole Fury sneakers — and because everything old is new again, the kicks are available today for $90 at Reebok and select Champs stores.
"Sole Fury marks an exciting new chapter in our performance footwear business, based on the premise of fusing modern styling and aesthetics with iconic innovation and design from our archive to drive the next generation of streetwear," Todd Krinsky, General Manager of Reebok Performance, said in a press release. "When we first debuted this style back in the 90’s, people thought we were nuts. It was a bold risk that not everyone understood or appreciated at the time, but nearly three decades later it’s the cornerstone of one of our biggest sneaker releases of the year and a design premise that is embraced and seen throughout the industry."
To kick off the launch of the shoe (part of its #SplitFrom campaign), Reebok enlisted the help of a few celebrities known for pushing boundaries: boxer Conor McGregor, Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, plus rappers Lil Baby and Future. Future joined the Reebok family in 2016 and has since served as the face of several shoes, including the "Overbranded" InstaPump Fury. The HNDRXX rapper released his first shoe with the athletic label, the Freebandz x Reebok Zoku Runner, in March 2017.
"My success is all about the fact that I dare to be different," Future tells Refinery29. "I’m experimenting with different sounds that no one else is using." As for his style and what makes him the perfect spokesman for the Sole Fury shoe, he says: "I’m wearing what's true to me and not following any trends. And I’m certainly not following the same playbook that everyone else is following." Future continued, "I’m not afraid to do what I believe in and just be me," noting if he did, he won't be where he is today. "Splitting from the pack means you just do you. Period."
