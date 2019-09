Donald Trump's Most Ridiculous Tweets About The Midterm Elections

Trump tweeted this message in association with an ad about Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who was convicted of murder. In the 30-second spot is a claim that Democrats let Bracamontes into the country "and let him stay." According to the New York Times, Bracamontes was deported by President Bill Clinton (a Democrat) and again by the George W. Bush administration. In addition to presenting a patently false claim, the ad was criticized for racism and drew comparisons to the 1988 Willie Hortan ad