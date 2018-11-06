Donald Trump's Most Ridiculous Tweets About The Midterm Elections

You could mark your calendars for the midterm election on Tuesday, November 6, or you could just head to Twitter, where former Celebrity Apprentice host, Trump University founder, and sitting President of the United States Donald Trump loves to make his thoughts on the upcoming election known.
It's a pivotal time for our country, which — since the Home Alone 2 cameo-haver took office — has seen white nationalists storm the University of Virginia, countless shooting massacres, and one controversial Supreme Court nominee confirmed.
But, hey — if you can't laugh at Trump's ridiculous tweets...well, you might as well be crying over the monumental impact that this midterm election will have on our country.
October 26, 2018
Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join - they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all. A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018
Trump tweets about his Twitter followers plateauing, despite having over 55 million followers.
October 27, 2018
Watching the Dodgers/Red Sox final innings. It is amazing how a manager takes out a pitcher who is loose & dominating through almost 7 innings, Rich Hill of Dodgers, and brings in nervous reliever(s) who get shellacked. 4 run lead gone. Managers do it all the time, big mistake!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2018
Trump tweeted this pre-election sports analysis the evening following the anti-Semitic mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.
October 30, 2018
"....Richard Cordray will let you down, just like he did when he destroyed the government agency that he ran. Clone of Pocahontas, that’s not for Ohio. Mike has my Total Endorsement!"
The woman that Trump refers to as "Pocahontas" is Elizabeth Warren, and the name is a reference to her purported Cherokee ancestry. Pocahontas was a Native American, but not a Cherokee, nor does it make any sense to call anyone other than historical figure Pocahontas by this name. Not sure what the point of capitalizing "Total" and "Endorsement" is, either.
October 31, 2018
It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/2crea9HF7G— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018
Trump tweeted this message in association with an ad about Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who was convicted of murder. In the 30-second spot is a claim that Democrats let Bracamontes into the country "and let him stay." According to the New York Times, Bracamontes was deported by President Bill Clinton (a Democrat) and again by the George W. Bush administration. In addition to presenting a patently false claim, the ad was criticized for racism and drew comparisons to the 1988 Willie Hortan ad.
November 2, 2018
Trump tweets a photo inserting himself into Game of Thrones lore.
"Sanctions are coming," Trump shares, perhaps not getting far enough into GoT to know that "winter is coming" was...not a good thing.
November 3, 2018
Rumor has it that Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana is paying for Facebook ads for his so-called opponent on the libertarian ticket. Donnelly is trying to steal the election? Isn’t that what Russia did!?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018
Trump won the 2016 election which he refers to as "stolen" in his tweet.
