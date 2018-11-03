Trump Uses False Accusation Against Brett Kavanaugh To Inflame His Base

The Senate Judiciary Committee has referred a woman to the FBI after investigators reportedly found she had falsified her allegations about being assaulted by Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
In October, a Kentucky woman named Judy Munro-Leighton came forward as the author of an anonymous letter in which she claimed Kavanaugh and another person had raped her in the backseat of a car. According to Newsweek, she later recanted her statement and said she had made it up for attention.
Munro-Leighton’s accusation was not part of the FBI investigation of Kavanaugh, which focused on Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were both high school students, nor was it widely reported.
President Donald Trump, who vowed in a speech at a Montana rally in October that the upcoming midterm elections would be the election of “Kavanaugh [and] the caravan” appeared to be using the potential FBI investigation as a means of inflaming his base.
“A vicious accuser of Justice Kavanaugh has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE!” he wrote in a tweet on Saturday. “Can you imagine if he didn’t become a Justice of the Supreme Court because of her disgusting False Statements. What about the others? Where are the Dems on this?”
