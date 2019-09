Outlander loves circles. It’s a circle of stones that brought Claire back in time to 1743 Scotland in the show’s the first season. A silver wedding ring binds her to Jamie, the hunky Highlander she fell in love with there, while a golden one stands as a reminder of her first marriage to Frank Randall (RIP) . So, it’s fitting that this episode opens with a flashback to 2000 BC, where early tribes are setting up a stone circle of their own in North America. Since we already know that the magical stones of Craigh Na Dun aren’t the only portal through time (last season showed us a similar phenomenon hidden in a Jamaican cave), this scene appears to suggest that we can expect some supernatural activity even in the wilds of colonial North Carolina, where we reunite with Jamie and Claire in 1767. As Claire explains in a voiceover, it’s been four months since their unplanned landing in the New World, and they’ve been making their way up the coast from Georgia, intent on finding transport back to Scotland.