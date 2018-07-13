Since the show's finale in 2016, Downton Abbey has continued to tease us with the possibility of a movie to follow up the ITV and PBS series. There was that time last March when star Jeremy Swift revealed that the cast had been sent a script that suddenly disappeared, and then last June when NBCUniversal International Studios confirmed the film...but forgot to tell the cast.
But I mean it this time: The Downton Abbey movie is a go. In a press release this morning, Focus Features announced that they've set production for the long-awaited movie, with the original principal cast on board to return and creator Julian Fellowes also coming back to produce with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Brian Percival, who directed the show's pilot, will direct the film.
Advertisement
As for the plot, the series concluded with an overall happy ending. Edith (Laura Carmichael) got married, Anna (Joanne Froggatt) and Bates (Brendan Coyle) finally gave birth to their baby, and Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Henry (Matthew William Goode) embraced married life — and a secret pregnancy.
However, knowing these characters, this doesn't mean their stories are over. They've never had trouble kicking up drama even in the most privileged of circumstances, and their pompous antics combined with heartfelt moments is why we couldn't stop tuning in. It's why, after all this time (and all these false starts) we're still on board with bringing Downton to the big screen. For real this time.
Advertisement