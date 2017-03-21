Seriously, how long do we have to wait for our favorite Downton Abbey characters to come to the big screen? The final episode of the BBC period drama aired in the UK on November, 2015, and whispers of a movie have followed us ever since.
Now Jeremy Swift, who played Septimus Spratt, is getting our hopes up again. According to Marie Claire, he spoke to ITV's Lorraine Kelly about the production, and teased a possible timeline.
"It's supposed to be happening—filming—this year, but it hasn't been locked down yet," he revealed. "It's just getting everybody in that same space and time. I think there's a huge appetite for it."
Advertisement
This year? As in, 2017? There's just nine months left, so if the production were to make it on time, they'd have to get going now.We're skeptical, especially because it's already run into a few snags. For instance, the script literally disappeared. Like...gone.
"There is a film script which we've all been sent, but it disappeared Mission Impossible-style from our emails," Swift added. "With a little puff."
This mystery has yet to be explained, but it sounds like a false start. In fact, it doesn't seem like a confirmed script has actually been written.
Despite Swift's optimism, the production company, Carnival Films, is adamant that there are no concrete plans.
"There are still no firm plans about when a film might go into production," they told the BBC. "When the future plans are certain we will of course make an announcement at the relevant time."
There's also the fact that many of the major stars are currently pretty busy. Michelle Dockery is starring in TNT's Good Behavior and Dan Stevens is killing it in Beauty And The Beast — although, spoiler alert, it's unlikely we'd see his character in the movie anyways.
So basically, don't get excited. But also, maybe do?
Advertisement