Meet Dan Stevens, The Man Behind The (New) Beast

The tale's as old as time. In the Disney cartoon version of events, a mermaid can grow legs, a frog can turn into a prince, and a bison-esque beast can become a long-haired ginger prince named Adam. Yes, for all you bar trivia nerds, that's the Beast's real name.
When the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast drops on March 17, you’ll be retaught an important moral lesson: Sometimes, there’s a handsome British actor lurking behind a CGI beast. When Belle’s is rewarded for her kindness and patience to the Beast at the film’s end, she’ll encounter a dashing Dan Stevens.
Who is this floppy-haired prince, anyway? Those of us who watch Downton Abbey are already familiar with this 34-year-old actor. But for many, Dan Stevens is a new addition to our leading actor repertoire. Once you’re made aware of this dashing intellectual with a penchant for period pieces, however, you’ll be noticing him in just about everything.