A new season of Outlander means a new set of credits to wave your arms to as you pretend to dance around time-traveling stones. The catchy theme song gets revamped every season depending on where Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) happen to be, and this season is no different. Just as "The Skye Boat Song" got a French remix for season 2, which took Claire and Jamie to the court of the Sun King, and a Caribbean-inflected variation for season 3, when the lovers set sail for Jamaica, the latest version reflects the show's brand new Colonial America setting for season 4.
This time, the gauzy fairy dancers are interspersed with shots of Americana-themed landscape: Claire gathering water from a stream, Jamie entering a woodsy cabin, indigenous tribes, and what looks like a Southern plantation. But we also get new glimpses from the future: Claire and Frank's (Tobias Menzies) 1940s scenes have been replaced with leaping Scottish dancers in patterned socks.
The new credits were revealed during a panel at New York Comic Con 2018 moderated by Lola Ogunnaike, host of Entertainment Weekly the Show and PEOPLE Now. Outlander executive producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton (who plays Brianna), and Richard Rankin (the dapper Roger Wakefield), and series author Diana Gabaldon were in attendance.
Season 4 is based on The Drums of Autumn, the fourth installment in the book series by Gabaldon, who also introduced a surprise screening of the upcoming premiere episode, which will air on STARZ on November 4 at 8 p.m. EST.
Check out the new footage below, and may the countdown begin!
