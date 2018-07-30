Outlander fans, are you ready for another season of hot Scottish lovin', gross 18th century hygiene, and beautiful gowns? #Droughtlander isn't quite over yet, but here's a little something to quench your thirst.
Starz has released the first look at the show's much-anticipated fourth season, which will premiere in November, and by the looks of it, we're in for a treat.
The season's 13 episodes will be based on The Drums of Autumn, the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series and will pick up roughly where season 3 left off: with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) embarking on a new life in colonial America.
Advertisement
The 55-second teaser alternates between Jamie and Claire looking bewildered and cold, and Jamie and Claire having hot sex, with plenty of exciting stuff in between. Young Ian (John Bell) issues a grave warning, a hanging, and what looks like a pretty important time travel twist. We also get our first look at a new character, Jamie's Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy), who settled in America years before on a plantation called Riverrun. No sign of Brianna (Sophie Skelton) as of yet, but the showrunners have already confirmed that she'll be reuniting with her biological father this season.
The teaser first premiered at a New York screening for Heughan's upcoming film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, which hits theaters August 3. The event was also livestreamed on the official Starz Outlander Facebook page.
If anyone can make America great again, it's Jamie and Claire. Check out the full teaser below:
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement