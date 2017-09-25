1755 finds us at Ardsmuir prison, where Major John Grey, the same man whose brother spared Jamie’s life at Culloden (and whose life Jamie in turn saved before the battle of Prestonpans), has taken up command. The former Commander gives him the rundown, which is basically that there’s nothing to do here aside from paperwork and booze. There’s also a rumor going around that King Louis XIV sent some gold to Charles Stuart before the rebellion that’s hidden somewhere in these parts, so he could also hunt for that if he's so inclined.