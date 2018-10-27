Jenner kicked off what’s sure to be an eventful Halloweekend with an exciting tease of her festive home decor. Judging by her Instagram story Friday night, her theme for 2018 is clearly “skeletons” — but the final look is anything but bare bones.
Jenner put up skeletons at the dining room table, eating cookies with fondant cut-outs shaped like skeletons and skulls. She has skeletons draped in cobwebs and black flowers and magenta accent colors; bejeweled skeletons wearing long glittering chains and diamond grills. She even wore a cozy-looking skeleton onesie, and dressed up baby Stormi in a matching get-up (and yes, it’s as adorable as it sounds). The whole vibe is a cross between Tim Burton and a glitter bomb, striking a nice balance between Halloween fun and horror movie spookiness.
It should come as no surprise, of course, that Jenner is going all out for the occasion. Earlier this month, she dropped a Kylie Cosmetics Halloween line, complete with 3D glasses, and we anticipate her forthcoming Halloween costume will be an event unto itself.
But for now, we’ve rounded up a peek into the celebration at the Jenner home to get us in the Halloween spirit, and maybe even serve up some last-minute inspiration for our own Halloweekends.