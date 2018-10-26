Chrissy Teigen's Haunted House Visit Is Way Funnier Than It Should Be

Haunted house season is in full swing, which means it's time for Ellen DeGeneres to scare the pants off of someone.
This week, it was Chrissy Teigen's turn to subject herself to a hilariously frightening haunted house tour, all for DeGeneres' personal amusement. The model and author braved a Purge-themed maze with The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Average Andy (Andy Lessen), a producer on the show, whose scaredy cat tendencies make him the perfect victim.
Teigen and Lessen are scared from the start, when a figure in a mask creeps up behind them during their introduction.
But the two persevere, with no shortage of shouting and swearing. "There's nothing here!" Lessen says when Teigen screams into an empty room. When the jump scares get to be too much, the two share a reassuring hug (the hug is mostly Teigen comforting Lessen, not the other way around, despite his claim to being the "alpha" in the room).
Advertisement
Going to haunted houses with celebrities is a time-honored Halloween tradition for Andy. He goes to one every year, and his previous company has included Sarah Paulson and Ariana Grande.
Teigen has luckily recovered from the experience according to her Twitter. “Andy is a national treasure” she wrote.
Check out their scarring and side-splitting adventure below.
Advertisement